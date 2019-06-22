Sonic boom 'explosion' after Typhoon jets escort passenger plane to Stansted

The Jet2 flight had been travelling to Dalaman in Turkey on Saturday when it was redirected to Stansted, a spokeswoman for the airline said.

A sonic boom was heard in parts of Essex and London after two Typhoon fighter jets escorted a passenger plane following reports of a disruptive passenger on board.

One man described the noise as a “huge bang” which “nearly blew my window out”.

People online reported hearing an explosion which police confirmed was caused by a sonic boom.

Bishop’s Stortford police tweeted: “Large number of 999 calls coming in about a loud explosion. We have liaised with @EssexPoliceUK who are confirming that this is a sonic boom from a passing aircraft.”

A Jet2 spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an incident regarding an extremely disruptive passenger on a flight from Stansted to Dalaman earlier this evening.

"The aircraft has returned safely and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to support their investigation.

"We are working hard to ensure the remaining customers reach their destination as soon possible."

A sonic boom is created when something travels faster than the speed of sound, which in turn causes a loud explosion-like noise.