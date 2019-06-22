UK Forecast: BBQ weather

Today:

Most areas will have a fine and dry day with plenty of sunny spells. However, a few showers are possible across northern Scotland. Feeling warm for many with generally light winds, though it will turn breezier across southwest England later.

Tonight:

Mostly dry, with clearest skies in the east. Showers across northern Scotland merging into longer spells of rain for a time. Showery rain arriving across the far southwest by dawn.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: