UK minister to call for ‘urgent de-escalation’ during Iran visit as fallout from drone shooting intensifies

A US Navy patrol boat near Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Credit: Kamran Jebreili/AP

Foreign Office minister Andrew Murrison will call for “urgent de-escalation in the region and raise UK and international concerns about Iran’s regional conduct” during talks with the government in Tehran. The Foreign Office said the short visit on June 23 comes at a time of “increased regional tensions”. The trip was announced after Donald Trump said the US was “cocked and loaded” to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone, but cancelled the strikes 10 minutes before they were to be carried out on Thursday after being told 150 people could die. President Trump pulled out of a long-term deal struck with Iran in 2015 to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The deal was signed by his predecessor Barack Obama along with the UK, France, China, Russia and Germany, which still support the agreement. But Mr Trump declared it a ‘terrible’ deal and imposed more sanctions. Tensions between the US and Iran have increased in recent weeks amid claims by Washington that Tehran has been behind attacks on oil tankers the Persian Gulf. Announcing Dr Murrison’s visit, the FCO said: “The UK has an ongoing diplomatic dialogue with Iran. “At this time of increased regional tensions and at a crucial period for the future of the nuclear deal, this visit is an opportunity for further open, frank and constructive engagement with the government of Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has gone on hunger strike to protest against her. Credit: Family handout