UK Weather Forecast: How hot will it get?

A fine start to Sunday with hazy sunshine. Rain across the far southwest will move northeastwards through the day, turning heavy and locally thundery as it does so. Highs of 27C in the south.

Day by day the temperature will continue to rise, 32C possible in the south on Tuesday and potentially up to 34C by Wednesday. This extreme heat and humidity will generate heavy, thundery downpours in places. Risk of localised flooding.

