Boris Johnson under more pressure as Steve Bannon talks about helping his speech in video

Boris Johnson is under more pressure after a video showing Steve Bannon talk about their relationship cast his previous denials of any association into doubt.

Mr Bannon, Donald Trump’s controversial former campaign manager, talks about how he helped Mr Johnson draft his resignation speech when he was foreign secretary, in footage obtained by the Observer.

The release of the video comes after police were called to the south London flat he shares with his partner Carrie Symonds on Friday morning, when neighbours reported shouting and banging.

Last year, Mr Johnson dismissed any relationship with Mr Bannon as “lefty delusion” – but footage shot in July 2018 suggests the pair have been in contact.

In the video, which was unpublished material for documentary The Brink, Bannon is heard saying: “Today we are going to see if Boris Johnson tries to overthrow the British government. He’s going to give a speech in the Commons.”

He continues: “I’ve been talking to him all weekend about this speech. We went back and forth over the text.”