Care homes need to make oral health a priority, report says

Care homes in England are neglecting the oral health of their residents, a new report suggests. A Care Quality Commission (CQC) review found gaps in the support on offer to elderly people, which could be putting their health and dignity at risk. The regulator is calling for care homes to ensure dental care is treated in the same way as physical and mental health, improved guidance for dentists on how to treat residents, and better provision of services in these settings. The British Dental Association (BDA) said a “revolution” is needed in how dentistry is approached in residential homes.

Some care home residents are not getting enough help to look after teeth and dentures Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA

The CQC review comes three years after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) published advice to boost oral health in care homes. “Our findings show that too many people living in care homes are not being supported to maintain and improve their oral health,” the report states. “Three years on from the publication of the Nice guidelines, oral health in care homes is still not a priority.” Inspectors visited 100 care homes in England between October 2018 and January 2019 as part of the review.

