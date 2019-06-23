- ITV Report
England ease to win over frustrated Cameroon side angered by VAR decisions
England ran out 3-0 winners over a frustrated Cameroon side to set up a quarter-final tie with Norway in the Women’s World Cup.
The African side were a goal down within a quarter of an hour after Toni Duggan teed up a strike for captain Steph Houghton from an indirect free-kick inside the penalty area following a back pass to Cameroonian goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom.
England then doubled their advantage four minutes into added time in the first half thanks to a calm finish from Ellen White – a goal originally ruled offside.
Enraged by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision to allow the goal, the Cameroonians appeared to refuse to restart the game.
With some players visibly angered by the decision, the referee was forced to wait a few minutes before the game could restart.
Cameroon were once again aggrieved by VAR after seeing their goal early in the second half ruled out for a marginal offside all.
Ajara Nchout fired the ball into England's net and a VAR review saw that effort chalked off for offside.
The game was held up once more as Cameroon made further angry protests, with Nchout in tears.
The game was paused while the referee tried to regain control.
Alex Greenwood then put the game beyond any doubt with a controlled left-footed finish after a well-taken corner kick.
Referee Qin Liang made another VAR check following a Ysis Sonkeng challenge on Fran Kirby, with no penalty awarded.
Having come through a test that also saw them receive some rough treatment and Duggan spat on, England will now face Norway on Thursday in Le Havre for a place in the semi-finals.