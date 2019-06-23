England ease to win over frustrated Cameroon side angered by VAR decisions

England ran out 3-0 winners over a frustrated Cameroon side to set up a quarter-final tie with Norway in the Women’s World Cup.

The African side were a goal down within a quarter of an hour after Toni Duggan teed up a strike for captain Steph Houghton from an indirect free-kick inside the penalty area following a back pass to Cameroonian goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom.

England then doubled their advantage four minutes into added time in the first half thanks to a calm finish from Ellen White – a goal originally ruled offside.

Enraged by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision to allow the goal, the Cameroonians appeared to refuse to restart the game.

With some players visibly angered by the decision, the referee was forced to wait a few minutes before the game could restart.