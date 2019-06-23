Ethiopian military chief shot dead by own bodyguard in 'failed coup'

The head of Ethiopia’s military has been shot dead at home by his own bodyguard in what the country's government is describing as a failed coup.

General Seare Mekonnen was killed at his residence in Addis Ababa, while a retired general visiting the army chief was also killed in the same attack late on Saturday.

Earlier, prime minister Abiy Ahmed said his government had foiled a coup attempt in the Amhara region.

Mr Abiy said the coup was led by a high-ranking military official and others within the country’s military.

He said some people had been killed and others wounded in the operation.

The US Embassy reported gunfire on Saturday in Addis Ababa and urged people to be careful.

In Bahir Dar, capital of Amhara, residents said they could still hear gunshots late on Saturday. Ethiopia’s internet appeared to be shut down on Sunday.

The attempted coup in Amhara is the latest challenged to Mr Abiy, who was elected last year as a reform-minded young leader.