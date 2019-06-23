Five quizzed in Patisserie Valerie probe over alleged accounting fraud

Five people have been arrested and questioned over alleged accounting fraud at the Patisserie Valerie chain, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has said.

The arrests took place last Tuesday after a joint operation with the Hertfordshire, Leicestershire and Metropolitan police services, the SFO said.

Luke Johnson, Patisserie Valerie’s former chairman and a columnist for The Sunday Times, was not among those arrested, according to the newspaper.

Mr Johnson had previously described the discovery of fraud at the high street cake chain as being like entering a “nightmare parallel universe”.

It was put up for sale earlier this year after collapsing following the discovery of allegedly fraudulent activity in its accounts.