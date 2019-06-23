Bodies of seven mountaineers missing in Himalayas recovered as search continues for eighth

Indian soldiers have reached the bodies of seven of eight members from a team of international climbers, including a group of Britons, believed killed on a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain.

Administrator of Uttarakhand state, Vijay Jogdande, said the soldiers reached the bodies on Sunday, but they had yet to be identified.

The bodies will now be brought from where they were found at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres to the base camp.

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran led a team of four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on an expedition on Nanda Devi East.

The group were attempting to reach the top of an unclimbed 6,477-metre peak in a remote area.

Mr Moran’s Scotland-based company said contact with the team was lost on May 26 following an avalanche, and they failed to return to base camp as expected on May 31.

Officials said they were all presumed dead.