New rules for electric vehicle chargepoints

From July 1, devices backed by the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme must be capable of being remotely accessed.

Smart charging can encourage cheaper, off-peak charging and minimise the impact of electric vehicles on the electricity system by reducing demand peaks, the DfT said.

Government-funded electric vehicle home chargepoints must include smart technology to help drivers limit costs from next month, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Roads Minister Michael Ellis said: “The Government wants the UK to be the best place in the world to build and own an electric vehicle, with leadership and innovation helping us pave the way to a zero emission future.

“We’re in the driving seat of the zero emission revolution. Our new requirements for chargepoints could help keep costs down, ensuring the benefits of green transport are felt by everyone.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “A big selling point of green motoring is the low cost of running an electric car.

“Anything that cuts owners’ costs still further must be positive, though it will be interesting to see whether these chargers actually deliver the savings drivers now expect.”

The Government announced a plan last summer to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2040.

Alternatively-fuelled vehicles such as pure electrics and plug-in hybrids made up 6.6% of the new car market in May, compared with 5.6% during the same month in 2018.

Since 2013, the Government has supported the installation of more than 110,000 domestic chargepoints through grants.