Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu wins Istanbul mayoral election for second time

In a blow to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an opposition candidate has declared victory in the race to be Istanbul mayor for a second time.

Unofficial results show former businessman and district mayor Ekrem Imamoglu took 54% of the vote, defeating former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim who gained 45%.

Not all votes have yet been counted, but the results do not look set to change.

The outcome means Turkey's largest city will not be governed by Mr Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, party or its predecessor for the first time in 25 years.

Despite the vote count not being official yet, Mr Yildirim has conceded defeat, saying he "congratulated" his opponent and "wished him success".