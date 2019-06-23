Severe thunderstorms forecast for Glastonbury won't dampen spirits

There have only been seven Glastonbury festivals without rain since 1970, with 2007 being one of the worst. Credit: PA

The weather forecast for the world's biggest festival is changing every day, but even the latest prediction of heavy thunderstorms won't get well-prepared music fans down. Despite a hot and humid start to the event, forecasters now believe it's quite possible there will be spots of flooding at Glastonbury - much like in 2005 and 2007. But with only seven Glastonbury festivals avoiding rain since it began in 1970, music fans know what to expect and will be well prepared to deal with the worst. On social media one festival goer uploaded photographs from 2005 with the caption "Has it stopped raining over there yet? Don't worry we've seen worse..... 2005 and we woke up IN a river."

The 'river' in 2005 is etched in the memory of those who fell victim. Credit: PA

Comments on the post revealed that most fans expect the rain and are well prepared for it but others don't seem to care either way. One wrote: "We started with 5 tents and ended up with 3. Small tunnel tents that filled up with water and whoooosh simply washed away never to be seen again. Clothes. Belongings. Everything gone. Oh well. 7am and we cracked a few Stella’s and got on with it." Another: "Still smile at that photo seeing my tent under all that water. It was certainly a memorable year." It's the predicted warm start to the festival that could lead to heavy showers and even hail as an area of low pressure travelling across the UK threatens to spoil the weekend. The 900-acre festival is being headlined by Stormzy, the Killers and The Cure, and will host a population of 200,000 during the event. Forecasters say those attending the opening day at Worthy Farm in Somerset on Wednesday can expect dry, bright, sunny weather and "very high temperatures with high humidity", but the latter part of the festival could be at risk of severe storms. A Met Office spokesman said: "At the beginning of the festival it's going to feel very oppressive and quite uncomfortable, particularly for sleeping at night with people camping.

