Thunderstorms to bring month's worth of rainfall before temperatures soar

Thunderstorms could bring a month's worth of rain to parts of the UK. Credit: PA

Thunderstorms could bring a month's worth of rain to parts of the UK, before the hottest temperatures of the year so far bring a balmy end to June. Some parts of Scotland could see 80mm of rain in 18 hours on Monday and the Met Office has issued weather warnings amid fears of flooding and travel disruption. Meanwhile, central and eastern spots in England may get more than half a month's rainfall in just an hour, the forecaster said.

More rain is set to come. Credit: PA

Yellow weather warnings, covering Northern Ireland, much of England and eastern parts of Wales, advise there could be damage from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. High humidity on Monday and Tuesday is being blamed for sparking the thunderstorms, and will result in muggy conditions for many, with overnight highs of 19C possible throughout the week. The mercury is forecast to rise to 33C in the south east of England by Friday.

The mercury is forecast to rise to 33C in the south east of England by Friday. Credit: PA

The best of the weather will be in western Wales and the south west of England, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said. He said: "Thunderstorms will be fairly well scattered and not everyone will see them but again if you do catch one they're likely to be pretty hefty downpours. "Overall through much of England and Wales tomorrow generally speaking it's a reasonably dry day with some bright sunny spells but there's that risk of thundery showers which can break out anywhere in those areas. "The most reliable places to stay dry and see the best of the sunshine really is western Wales and south-west England on Monday."

So far, summer has not really lived up to its name. Credit: PA