Two men injured in 'appalling' homophobic attack by 'armed youths' in Liverpool

The attack occurred on Manningham Road in the Anfield area of Liverpool. Credit: Google Maps

Two men have been targeted in a homophobic attack by Liverpool, allegedly carried out by armed youths, which has left one of them with serious injuries. The men, both in their 30s, were walking down Manningham Road in the Anfield area at 9.20pm on Saturday when they were approached by three male youths, Merseyside Police said. The youths made homophobic insults towards them before one of them produced a knife and assaulted the men. One of the victims sustained injuries to his head and neck described as serious but non-life threatening while the second sustained a minor hand injury.

They have both been taken to hospital for treatment and were left incredibly shaken by the incident. The offenders are described as between 12 and 15, with one wearing a dark bubble coat and one riding a bike. A scene remains in place on Manningham Road and extensive enquiries are ongoing in the area. Detectives are urging any witnesses to come forward. It comes after a gay couple travelling on a London bus were left covered in blood after being attacked for reportedly refusing to kiss.

The couple say they were attacked on a London bus. Credit: Melania Geymonat

The assault on Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Chris happened on the top of a double-decker London night bus as they were travelling from West Hampstead to Camden Town, north London. A group of young men allegedly began harassing the two women when they discovered they were a couple, asking them to kiss while making sexual gestures. Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries after the incident in the early hours of May 30. Miss Geymonat said in a Facebook post that the gang behaved like "hooligans", throwing money at the couple before punching them in an attack which left them covered in blood. On the Liverpool attack detective Inspector Tara Denn said: "This was an appalling and unprovoked attack on two men simply making their way home and we are working tirelessly to locate those responsible. "Two men have been left with significant injuries tonight and the hate and violence that has been inflicted on them is simply unacceptable and won't be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside. "I would ask anyone in Manningham Road or the surrounding areas this evening to please come forward with any information. "You may have witnessed the incident or youths making off from the scene, or even have CCTV or dashcam footage, and I would urge you to please get in touch with police.

