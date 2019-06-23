- ITV Report
-
Weather: Risk of thunder in southwest but fine day for the rest
Showery rain in the southwest extending north across other western and perhaps central areas.
Some of this could be heavy, with a risk of thunder, especially later.
Elsewhere, aside from a few showers across parts of Scotland, another fine day to come, with sunshine becoming increasingly hazy though the day.
Generally feeling warm away from where it's raining, with a humid feel developing in the southeast. Top temperature 27 Celsius (81F).