Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Weather: Risk of thunder in southwest but fine day for the rest

For areas other than the southwest it should be a nice day. Credit: Met Office

Showery rain in the southwest extending north across other western and perhaps central areas.

Some of this could be heavy, with a risk of thunder, especially later.

Elsewhere, aside from a few showers across parts of Scotland, another fine day to come, with sunshine becoming increasingly hazy though the day.

Generally feeling warm away from where it's raining, with a humid feel developing in the southeast. Top temperature 27 Celsius (81F).