- ITV Report
Torrential rain causes traffic chaos in Belgrade
Downpours across Belgrade have overwhelmed the city's sewer system, resulting in traffic chaos in the Serbian capital.
Water submerged many roads, meaning vehicles have had to drive through most shallow parts of city in order to get around, with some even forced to mount pavements to avoid the worst of the conditions.
Those on some of the busier roads in Belgrade hugged the central reservation, travelling at a meagre pace, to ensure they did not get stuck.
The rain continued to impact travel across the city even after the conditions had eased.
In central Serbia, crops were damaged by hail and many houses were flooded due to the torrential rain.