More children could die, coroner warns, as he demands NHS 111 changes after death of six-year-old boy

The tragic death of a six-year-old boy has prompted a coroner to warn more children could perish unless urgent action is taken to better train NHS 111 call handlers in recognising symptoms of acutely sick youngsters. Sebastian Hibberd died after staff failed to spot warning signs that part of his bowel had collapsed, before he suffered a cardiac arrest at home while waiting for medical treatment. A Prevention of Future Deaths Report has now demanded NHS England and NHS Digital carry out a review of their procedures, saying call handlers were not being “adequately assisted” by the algorithm used to assess patients over the phone. Senior coroner Ian Arrow said in the report: “In my opinion, there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.

Sebastian Hibberd suffered a cardiac arrest at home, hours after his dad first sought medical advice. Credit: Russell Hibberd

“Following the inquest, I received submissions that without changes in the NHS Pathways the 111 call handlers will not be adequately assisted by the Pathways to recognise the acutely unwell child.” An inquest into the little boy’s death in February heard his father, Russell, contacted NHS 111 on the morning of October 12, 2015, after Sebastian began throwing up green vomit, had cold hands and feet, stomach pain and was confused and delirious – all signs of a child suffering from intussusception. But call handlers failed to recognise the boy’s condition as life-threatening in repeated calls until his father again contacted them five hours later. Sebastian suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Plymouth while waiting for treatment but was declared dead after being taken to Derriford Hospital. The coroner later gave a narrative conclusion for his death. Mr Arrow said in his report: “In particular, it is more likely than not, had his condition been recognised and he had received treatment treatment at 8.44am, his life might have been preserved. “By the time the seriousness of his condition was recognised at 13.54pm it was less likely that his life could be preserved."

