Donald Trump targets Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with sanctions

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to increase sanctions on Iran. Credit: AP

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates with financial sanctions. Mr Trump said the supreme leader is responsible for Iran’s hostile conduct. He said the United States does not seek conflict with Iran but will continue to increase pressure on its Middle East adversary to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons and supporting militant groups. It comes as US secretary of state Mike Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia in a hastily arranged visit amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Sanctions will target Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: AP

Pompeo wrote on Twitter Monday that he had met with Saudi King Salman in the city of Jiddah to discuss the heightened tensions and protecting maritime security in the Persian Gulf. Mr Pompeo, considered a hard-liner in Washington, referred to Iran as “the world’s largest state sponsor of terror” before he embarked the Middle East trip. He is also expected to meet Abu Dhabi's powerful Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, before heading to India Tuesday. He said he would be speaking with leaders in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates “about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned, and how we can build out a global coalition … not only throughout the Gulf states, but in Asia and in Europe” that is prepared to push back against Iran. The United Arab Emirates, a close US ally, is a member of the Saudi-led coalition at war against Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen. Still, the tiny Gulf kingdom is wary of direct conflict with Iran, and has expressed strong support for diplomacy in the growing crisis.

Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Arabia's with King Salman. Credit: AP