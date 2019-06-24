Teachers can let pupils know 'it's okay to be gay' Education Secretary Damian Hinds tells Commons

Education Secretary Damian Hinds has said teachers should tell children it is okay to be gay.

Mr Hinds was responding to Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips, whose city has been at the centre of protests from parents demonstrating against schools giving lessons on LGBT relationships.

Ms Phillips told the Commons she met a headteacher from her constituency who wrote to the Department of Education without reply.

He had asked what a teacher should say if a pupil asks if it is okay to be gay – to which Mr Hinds simply replied: “They should say 'yes'.”