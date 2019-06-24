Eurostar passengers furious over new alcohol restrictions - so what can you carry or drink on board?

Eurostar has angered customers by introducing tougher restrictions on the amount of alcohol that can be carried on board.

Under the new rules passengers cannot carry more than one bottle of wine or four cans of beer and spirits are banned.

This is despite alcohol being served at Eurostar stations and on board trains, and the firm’s website encouraging passengers to “bring back … a bottle or two from a chateau-hopping trip”.

Night trains or trains taking fans to and from sporting events will not sell alcohol or allow travellers to bring their own booze.

Rail expert Mark Smith, founder of Seat61.com, said Eurostar has “quietly changed its luggage policy” after previously having a “fairly easygoing” attitude to alcohol which saw only disruptive passengers and those travelling to ski destinations affected.

Passengers who want to carry spirits or more alcohol will have to use the luggage service, which charges a minimum fee of £30 per item.

Claire Tate, 40, from Newcastle, is on holiday in Belgium and was told she will not be allowed to carry a small, gift-wrapped bottle of whisky when she travels home - a decision that has left her furious.