John Prescott admitted to hospital after suffering stroke

Lord Prescott is receiving 'excellent care', says his family, after suffering a stroke. Credit: PA

Former deputy prime minister Lord Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke. Lord Prescott, 81, was taken to hospital in Hull on Friday, his family said in a statement. “We would like to praise the swift actions of the ambulance staff and the doctors and nurses at Hull Royal Infirmary’s A&E and stroke unit,” the statement said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“They have been remarkable and we cannot thank them enough. “He is receiving excellent care from the NHS but we would respectfully request at this time that John and our family are given the privacy we need so that he can have the time and space to make a full recovery.” Labour MP for Ilford North and member of the Treasury Committee Wes Streeting said: "Wishing John well - and looking forward to him being back in the tea room giving me a ticking off again soon!" Angela Eagle, MP for Wallasey, said: "My first boss in government - get well soon John."

John Prescott often found himself mediating between Gordon Brown, left, and Tony Blair, right. Credit: PA