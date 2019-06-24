Driver left sitting on car roof as streets flood as heavy rain hits UK

A driver has been pictured sitting on the roof of his car which was hit by flash flooding in Edinburgh.

The image was shared on Twitter where users from across the UK have been posting images of the heavy rain which has battered parts of the country, leaving many areas flooded.

The June washout is set to continue on Tuesday, with severe weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms covering large parts of the UK.

However, later in the week temperatures are expected to rise above 30C (86F) in parts of the UK.

Monday's downpours caused significant disruption in Scotland, with Edinburgh particularly badly affected as several roads were closed and tram services were suspended.

Footage posted on social media showed one man had resorted to sitting on the roof of his car in the city, with the vehicle not appearing to move through the flooded street in Corstorphine.