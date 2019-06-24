New app to help rail passengers when services are cancelled

A train company has developed a new app to help passengers during disruption. Virgin Trains claims the innovation will give customers and staff more accurate information when services are delayed and cancelled. The Back on Track app connects its teams on the front line with its control centre, which is a global first for a transport company, according to the rail firm.

The Back on Track app is being used by Virgin Trains staff Credit: Virgin Trains/PA

Staff can now give passengers up-to-the-minute details such as the best alternative routes and ticket acceptance by other companies. Virgin Trains estimates the technology could cut the time it takes to resolve incidents by at least 20 minutes, due to a reduction in front line staff needing to telephone the control centre to find out what is happening. A major Transport Focus survey conducted between September and November last year found that fewer than three out of four (74%) passengers across all operators were satisfied with the provision of information during their last journey.

