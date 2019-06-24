New US sanctions against Iran's supreme leader may be viewed as 'highly provocative' in Middle East

President Donald Trump has signed off new sanctions against Iran, targeting its supreme leader and his associates following the downing of a US surveillance drone.

It comes as US secretary of state Mike Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia in a bid to ease mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Despite attempts to deescalate the situation, new sanctions targeting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may be viewed as highly provocative by his millions of followers in this region.

He is a religious figure and his Shia faithful could see this as an insult that demands a response.