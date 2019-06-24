Nigel Farage 'astonished' by Boris Johnson's lack of response to domestic row

Nigel Farage has criticised Boris Johnson's handling of the revelation that police were called to a domestic incident at his home.

The Brexit Party leader was also critical of the neighbour who made an audio recording of the argument between the Tory leadership front-runner and his partner, Carrie Symonds, but said it was in the public interest to discuss the claims because officers were called out.

Mr Johnson has faced days of unwanted headlines over the row at the south London flat after it was made public on Saturday.

Mr Farage said it was "appalling" that the argument was recorded and shared with The Guardian.

But he added: "Is it a matter of public record and public interest? Yes, it is, because the police were called, it's as simple as that.

"I'm actually astonished that he (Boris) didn't say police were called, in my view, maliciously by a neighbour looking to cause problems.

"I think that actually might have ended the story."

Mr Johnson's neighbour, Tom Penn, has defended recording the incident in the early hours of Friday before sharing it with the newspaper.

"Once clear that no-one was harmed, I contacted the Guardian, as I felt it was of important public interest," he said.

"I believe it is reasonable for someone who is likely to become our next prime minister to be held accountable for all of their words, actions and behaviours."