Police warning after spate of sexual assaults in south London park

Women are being urged to stay on their guard after a spate of sexual assaults in a south London park.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating six separate attacks on women at South Norwood Country Park, in Croydon, between Friday, May 3, and Friday, June 21.

The force said each of the victims, who were aged from their early-30s to mid-60s, were walking or jogging alone, five of them with dogs.

All of the attacks happened on weekdays in broad daylight between 10.50am and 4.30pm, with four women being sexually assaulted and in four cases the attacker either stole or attempted to steal mobile phones from the victims.