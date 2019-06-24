Strange lion escape dress rehearsal causes a stir in Japan

How can you prepare for a potential lion escape from a zoo?

Well ... one Japanese zoo performs dress rehearsals, with the emphasis being on a member of staff wearing a lion costume.

It all looks quite comical as the faux-lion runs around Tobe Zoo in an attempt to replicate the movements of a real big cat, raising a smile from confused onlookers.

Colleagues work to recapture the escapee through cunning, deduction and possession of a fake stun gun.

One the would-be takes a tumble after being pushed over by the ferocious lion but it all ends calmly when staff subdue the man in the costume.