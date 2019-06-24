Suspected Harvey Nichols lingerie thief caught out after changing in front of second-floor window

A suspected thief was caught out by a cheering crowd after allegedly stripping down in Harvey Nichols to wear lingerie – in full view of the public.

Greater Manchester Police’s City Centre team posted on Facebook and Twitter that two officers were alerted to “hundreds of people cheering” on Manchester Day, an annual celebration of the city.

Police said the woman was seen trying on the lingerie and then putting her clothes back over the underwear, apparently not realising she stood by the second-floor window.

The central Manchester department store was alerted and the woman was detained, police said.

GMP City Centre posted on Facebook: “In a bizarre end to Manchester Day a short time ago a woman has allegedly stripped in Harvey Nichols, put lingerie on then put her clothes over the top in an attempt to steal said lingerie.

“I can only assume she did not know she was doing this in front of a second floor window.

“Two of our officers’ attention was been drawn by hundreds of people cheering so they've looked up and seen this crime in progress, alerted the store and detained the woman.”