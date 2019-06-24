The moment quick-thinking policeman pulls crying girl to safety from burning home through small basement window

A quick-thinking policeman in Missouri saved a crying three-year-old girl and her grandmother trapped in a house fire through a small basement window.

Police Officer Daniel Rodriguez was the first on the scene in Hazelwood, a city in St Louis County, on Friday morning to reports of a house fire.

The entire first floor was in flames, but he could hear cries for help coming from the basement.

A window into the basement was small and could not be opened fully, so Officer Rodriguez kicked through the glass to pull the little girl to safety.