UK Weather Forecast: A wet start for some on Tuesday with heavy, thundery downpours

Tuesday:

Early heavy and thundery downpours across parts of England soon clearing. Early rain over Wales and western England fading. Elsewhere mainly dry, warm and cloudy but cooler in the northeast.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Mostly dry, humid and hot in the south and west of the UK. Cooler conditions towards the north and east, especially where low cloud lingers close to North Sea coasts.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: