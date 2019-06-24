- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Some heavy rain and thundery downpours
Today:
Some heavy, thundery rain across Scotland. Elsewhere a mixture of bright spells and further thunderstorms. Warm and humid for many and driest in the southwest.
Tonight:
Heavy rain clearing eastern Scotland. Further thunderstorms moving north across southern, central and eastern England, with low cloud developing later. Drier further west and staying warm and muggy for many.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: