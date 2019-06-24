UK Weather Forecast: Some heavy, thundery downpours tongiht

This Evening and Tonight:

Heavy rain in eastern Scotland at first tonight, clearing later. Across southern, eastern and central England, thunderstorms will bring heavy downpours later this evening and through much of the night. It will be warm and muggy for many.

Tuesday:

Early heavy and thundery downpours across parts of England soon clearing. Early rain over Wales and western England fading. Elsewhere mainly dry, warm and cloudy but cooler in the northeast.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: