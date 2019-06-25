Bond 25: First sneak peak behind the scenes of the latest 007 film

The first sneak peak into the new James Bond has been unveiled ahead of the film's release next year. Daniel Craig, who is playing the iconic British spy for the last time, is filmed laughing and smiling in the behind the scenes footage. Shot earlier in the year, the Bond 25 promo offers an insight into the Jamaican lifestyle and vibe of the latest blockbuster.

Co-stars Jeffrey Wright and Lashana Lynch also feature in the clip, as does director Cary Fukunaga. Production on the untitled 25th instalment in the 007 franchise has not passed without its own problems. Filming was pushed back in late May after Daniel Craig hurt his foot while performing a stunt in Jamaica.

Daniel Craig as James Bond holding up a gun as he circles the perimeter of a property. Credit: 2019 DANJAQ, MGM. 007 AND RELATED JAMES BOND TRADEMARKS, TM DANJAQ

The 51-year-old had to undergone minor ankle surgery which required two weeks of rehab. Earlier this month, an explosion on set at Pinewood Studios injured one crew member and damaged a stage.

