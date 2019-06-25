- ITV Report
Bond 25: First sneak peak behind the scenes of the latest 007 film
The first sneak peak into the new James Bond has been unveiled ahead of the film's release next year.
Daniel Craig, who is playing the iconic British spy for the last time, is filmed laughing and smiling in the behind the scenes footage.
Shot earlier in the year, the Bond 25 promo offers an insight into the Jamaican lifestyle and vibe of the latest blockbuster.
Co-stars Jeffrey Wright and Lashana Lynch also feature in the clip, as does director Cary Fukunaga.
Production on the untitled 25th instalment in the 007 franchise has not passed without its own problems.
Filming was pushed back in late May after Daniel Craig hurt his foot while performing a stunt in Jamaica.
The 51-year-old had to undergone minor ankle surgery which required two weeks of rehab.
Earlier this month, an explosion on set at Pinewood Studios injured one crew member and damaged a stage.
The film's official Twitter account said the latter accident, on 4 June 2019, came from a "controlled explosion."
No one working inside the studio was injured, but a crew member outside the stage sustained a minor injury.
The exterior of a stage was also damaged at the studio facilities outside London.
There was also a change of director mid-way through production as Danny Boyle pulled out of producing the film over "creative differences".
Due for release in 2020, the movie also features Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Rory Kinnear and returning cast members Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw.
Little is known about the plot of the upcoming film.
At the launch in April even the title of the latest instalment was kept under wraps as Fukunaga said he likes to keep things "shaken not stirred".