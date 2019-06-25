New UK prime minister to be announced on July 23 as Johnson dodges questions on private life

Boris Johnson taking part in a radio interview with Nick Ferrari at LBC in central London Credit: PA

The next Prime Minister will be officially announced on July 23, the Conservative Party has said. It comes as Boris Johnson refused 26 times to answer questions about why the police were called to his house following a row with his partner Carrie Symonds. The leadership frontrunner has pulled out of a Sky News debate with fellow hopeful Jeremy Hunt, which was due to take place on Tuesday evening.

Mr Hunt took aim at Mr Johnson on Twitter, saying: "Tonight I was meant to be debating Boris Johnson on Sky, answering questions about our plans for Britain. "Sadly, Boris has pulled out – which I don't believe is fair on you, the public. So from 8pm I will be answering as many of your questions as poss - tweet me using #BoJoNoShow".

All 166,000 Conservative party members will get the chance to vote on who their next party leader will be in the coming few weeks, which by default will select the UK's new prime minister. Mr Johnson has tried to shift focus onto policy rather than personal life, saying it was “simply unfair” to “drag” his loved ones into the political arena.

Boris Johnson says voters aren't interested in his private life. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson used a series of broadcast interviews to set out his stool as leader, insisting the shock European election results would force both the Conservatives and Labour that the current Brexit deadlock cannot go on. He said: "It’s time this country frankly stopped being so down about its ability to get this thing done." He categorically ruled out another Brexit extension, telling talkRADIO the UK would leave by October 31 "do or die". But, on LBC Radio, he was challenged repeatedly about his personal life and whether his campaign was behind the release of a picture of him with Ms Symonds in an attempt to show their relationship was going strong.

A timetable of the Conservative leadership race, with the result due to be announced on July 23. Credit: PA Graphics

Asked where the photograph had come from, Mr Johnson said: “The longer we spend on things extraneous to what I want to do … the bigger the waste of time.” In testy exchanges, he said there are “all sorts of pictures of me out on the internet which pop up from time to time”. When host Nick Ferrari suggested his hairstyle indicated it was an old picture, he said: “This conversation is now descending into farce.” On Brexit, Mr Johnson said “politics has totally changed” since March 29 and “we are staring down the barrel of defeat” which would focus minds in Parliament. He told LBC: “People are looking at this thing and thinking ‘Parliament is just not going to do this’. But, actually, I think they are.”

Carrie Symonds has reportedly been dating Boris Johnson since the start of the year. Credit: John Stillwell/PA

He said that “it is vital as a country that we get ready to come out without an agreement if we must” but argued that it would be “bizarre” for the European Union to impose tariffs on trade in that event if the two sides were looking at a future deal. In a BBC interview, Mr Johnson called for “creative ambiguity” over the £39 billion cost of the UK’s Brexit divorce deal, suggesting this could break the deadlock. The former Vote Leave leader, who hopes to become prime minister, also called for a “commonsensical” no-deal Brexit to be left on the table to allow the “incubus” to be “pitchforked off the back of British politics”.

Media outside Boris Johnson’s home in south London. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Mr Johnson’s campaign was stepping up a gear with a series of media appearances and events following claims from rival Mr Hunt that he was a “coward” for shying away from debates. Mr Johnson had kept out of the public eye since the news broke on Friday about the row at the south London home he shares with Ms Symonds. Police were called by worried neighbours after his partner was heard screaming and shouting “get off me”.

A graphic which shows the timetable for leaving the EU by October 31. Credit: PA Graphics