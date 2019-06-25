Britain’s most powerful people ‘more likely to have attended private school’

Britain’s most influential people are five times more likely to have studied at a private school than the general population, new research suggests. Only 7% of Brits are privately educated, compared to 39% of those in top positions, according to data from the Sutton Trust. It says the report, published with the Social Mobility Commission, reveals a pipeline from fee-paying schools through Oxbridge and into top jobs. The research, released as Old Etonian Boris Johnson and former Charterhouse head boy Jeremy Hunt vie to be the next prime minister, looked at the educational backgrounds of more than 5,000 of the country’s leading people in 37 categories across nine broad areas.

These were politics, business, the media, Whitehall and public bodies, public servants, local government, the creative industries, women and sport. Published on Tuesday, the report – Elitist Britain 2019 – found women are under-represented in all of the areas surveyed. But for those who do make it to the top, their education journeys look different to men. They are less likely to have attended Oxbridge than their male counterparts, including the judiciary, where they are 25 percentage points less likely, and the House of Lords, where they are 21 percentage points less likely. At the time of the analysis in spring 2019, almost two fifths (39%) of the Cabinet was privately educated. For the shadow cabinet, it was just 9%. Across the 37 categories looked at, only among men and women footballers were the privately educated under-represented. The research finds that power rests with a narrow section of the population – the 7% who attend private schools and the 1% who graduate from Oxford and Cambridge. It also found that across various public bodies there is a majority of private school alumni. They make up 65% of senior judges, 59% of civil servant permanent secretaries, 57% of the House of Lords, and 52% of Foreign and Commonwealth Office diplomats.

The media also has some of the highest numbers of the privately educated. Of the 100 most influential news editors and broadcasters, 43% went to fee-paying schools, and 44% of newspaper columnists were privately educated. The report found big differences in the educational backgrounds of men and women at the top of sporting life. Just 5% of men’s football international players attended independent schools, in stark contrast to the 37% of rugby internationals and 43% of the England cricket team. Women’s teams showed similar patterns to their male counterparts in terms of school background, but around 80% of female internationals across football, cricket and rugby attended university, compared to a very small number of men. Among the wealthiest members of the TV, film and music industries, there are substantial numbers of independent school attendees, at 38%, the research suggests. The Sutton Trust and the Social Mobility Commission make a number of recommendations in the report to ensure the talents of people from all backgrounds are made use of.

