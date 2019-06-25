Camilla to visit charities and newspaper office in Aberdeenshire

The Duchess of Cornwall is to visit two charities and the office of a newspaper during a trip around the north-east of Scotland.

Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, will first tour the HorseBack UK centre in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday.

Founded in 2009, the charity helps military personnel with mental and physical rehabilitation through horsemanship and outdoor activities.

It also helps children struggling in school by providing them with teamwork and communication skills.