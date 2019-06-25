Duchess of York tells ITV News how uncle's death inspired her to raise allergen awareness

The Duchess of York has told ITV News the death of her uncle following an allergic reaction to a crab sandwich has helped inspire her to raise awareness of such conditions. John Ferguson, the Duchess' uncle, died aged 10 in 1939 of peritonitis after eating the shellfish, which had a lasting impact on her family.

Ms Ferguson alongside Natasha's parents Nadim and Tanya. Credit: ITV

"My father was never the same after that and my grandmother never forgot John," the Duchess told ITV News. Sarah Ferguson revealed her own family tragedy at the launch of a new charity in memory of teenagerNatasha Ednan-Laperouse who died after consuming a Pret a Manger sandwich.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse had a nut allergy. Credit: PA