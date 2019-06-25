Facebook offers digital skills training to armed forces veterans

Facebook is to provide digital skills training to more than 300 armed forces veterans when the social network holds a community event in London on Wednesday.

The social media firm will hold a series of panel discussions and training sessions for veterans at Boost With Facebook For The Armed Forces Community, which it hopes will enable those involved to start their own business.

Facebook said 14,000 people leave the armed forces every year, but on average, in the last four years, only 2% of veterans have started businesses – despite often having key skills such as discipline and leadership.

The company has worked with the Ministry of Defence and UK charities Heropreneurs and X-Forces on the initiative.

Facebook said it has also signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a pledge to provide veterans with equal opportunities.

Steve Hatch, Facebook’s managing director for Northern Europe, said veterans are already a “vibrant” community on the social network and many have used the platform to find fellow ex-military personnel.