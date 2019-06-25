Harry and Meghan’s house renovation paid for with £2.4m from taxpayer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Frogmore Cottage has been renovated with £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money, royal accounts have revealed. Harry and Meghan’s country residence, close to Windsor Castle, underwent major work to turn five properties back into a single home for the couple and their baby son Archie – with all fittings and fixtures privately paid for by the duke and duchess. It is likely they installed a luxury kitchen and bathroom and it has reportedly been designed by the couple with dining and entertaining in mind and with extra bedrooms to accommodate guests, like the duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.

Credit: PA Graphics

Accounts for the Sovereign Grant, which funds the Queen and her household’s official expenses, show the monarchy cost the taxpayer £67 million during 2018-19 – an increase of almost £20 million on the previous financial year. A large amount of the rise was due to work updating the decades-old services at Buckingham Palace and maintaining the occupied royal palaces. The Core Sovereign Grant which helps fund the work of the Queen and her household, and pays for other activities like official royal travel, increased by £3.6 million to £49.3 million.

Decades-old services were updated at Buckingham Palace Credit: PA

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, who is responsible for monarchy’s accounts, said of Frogmore Cottage: “The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with our responsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied royal palaces estate. “The Sovereign Grant covered the work undertaken to turn the building into the official residence and home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their new family. “The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property. “Substantially all fixtures and fittings were paid for by Their Royal Highnesses.” Harry and Meghan moved from their Nottingham Cottage home in the grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, a Grade II listed mid-Victorian building in Home Park near Windsor Castle, ahead of the birth of their son Archie. A royal source said the major work on the couple’s cottage included replacing defective wooden ceiling beams and floor joists, outdated and inefficient heating systems were updated, the home needed substantial new electrical rewiring, including its own electrical sub-station, and new gas and water mains were installed.

Credit: PA Graphics