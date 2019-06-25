How bereaved parents turned tragedy into a legacy with new foundation and Natasha's Law

Natasha (centre) died after suffering a severe allergic reaction. Credit: PA

There are any number of ways grieving parents might deal with the death of a child. Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse have quite obviously been through the most horrific ordeal, but they are now, slowly but surely, turning their tragedy into a legacy for their daughter, Natasha. The couple have just launched the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, a charity aimed at setting up a global research centre at the University of Southampton to find a cure for allergies. The idea is to build a central hub, where allergy teams will have access to medical staff, equipment and infrastructure. Funds will be used to help harness medical breakthroughs and develop new therapies that will offer hope for new effective treatments.

Natasha's family want to ensure that no one goes through what they have. Credit: PA

The Duchess of York has agreed to be a Patron to the charity and has spoken movingly about her chance meeting with the Ednan-Laperouse's on the flight they took home from France, with their daughter's body. After two hours of talking and comforting them, Sarah Ferguson says she is now firm friends with the family and is in awe at how well they have coped. Recalling the day her daughter died, Tanya Ednan-Laperouse said: "In July 2016, on that dreadful day that I lost my daughter, she cried out for me to help her. "Her words will stay with me for the rest of my life. "I was not able to help my child but I am determined that I will strive to help others through this foundation, which we have set up in her name. "I am delighted that Sarah, Duchess of York has agreed to be our patron. "In the 20 years to 2012 there was a 615% increase in the rate of hospital admissions for anaphylaxis in the UK. "Allergies are on the rise and we can no longer relegate research into these conditions to the margins. "Natasha’s tragic death must be a catalyst for a radically different approach to how we as a society, invest in finding solutions to this illness that now impacts so many lives around the globe.”

Sarah, Duchess of York (left) is to be a patron of the the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation. Credit: ITV News