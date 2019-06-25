Iran says talks with US impossible amid sanctions and ‘intimidation’

Iran’s UN ambassador has warned that the situation in the Persian Gulf is “very dangerous” and called talks with the US impossible in the face of escalating sanctions and intimidation.

The US envoy, meanwhile, said the Trump administration’s aim was to get Tehran back to negotiations.

Recent attacks on tankers and the downing of a US drone played out in comments before and after a closed UN Security Council meeting called by the United States that provided sharply different views of the current situation.

It took place hours after US president Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian military figures with financial sanctions.

Iranian Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi called the new sanctions another indication of “US hostility” towards the Iranian people.

He said the Trump administration should de-escalate tensions by stopping “its military adventurism” in the region, withdrawing its “naval armada” and moving away from “economic warfare against the Iranian people”.