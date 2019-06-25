Jeremy Hunt pledges to boost defence spending by a quarter if he becomes PM

Jeremy Hunt has pledged to spend an extra £15 billion on defence if he is made prime minister to help combat “new threats to western values”.

The Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership hopeful said he would increase funding for the armed forces by 25% over five years to show Britain is “determined to remain a first-rank military power”.

The boost would see defence spending rise from 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.5%.

The pledge to increase funding comes after repeated complaints by US president Donald Trump over defence spending levels among Nato countries.

Britain is one of a few European countries to meet the 2% target expected of alliance members.

Mr Hunt had previously warned that it was not sustainable to expect the US to carry on spending 4% of its GDP on defence while other Nato allies spent only 1% to 2%.

Mr Hunt said in a statement to Politics Home: “I was the person who secured a historic funding boost for the NHS and as prime minister I’ll do the same for defence.