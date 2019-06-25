Johnson’s higher-rate tax cut would mainly benefit top 10% of earners – IFS

Plans floated by Boris Johnson to give a tax cut to people on more than £50,000 would cost around £9 billion and mainly benefit the top 10% of earners, according to new analysis. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), a respected economic think tank, said it was “not clear” that spending so much on tax cuts would be compatible with both ending austerity in public spending and the “prudent management of the public finances”. Former foreign secretary Mr Johnson has said he wants a “debate” about raising the threshold at which people start paying 40% tax from its current level of £50,000 to £80,000. The IFS analysis suggested that around 3.2 million workers would gain from raising the higher-rate tax threshold along with 0.4 million pensioners.

IFS analysis of Boris Johnson’s proposed income tax reform Credit: IFS/PA

Around three-quarters of the gains would go to those in the top 10% of earners, the IFS said. While only about 8% of individuals would gain in the short-run, over time a “considerably larger” number would benefit at some point in their lives, either directly or because they are in a household with a higher earner, due to income variations over the course of a working career. Mr Johnson has also suggested increasing the amount people can earn without paying National Insurance contributions (NICs) to provide a tax cut to the lower paid. The would-be premier has not said how much he would like to raise the threshold by – currently earnings over £8,632 are subject to NICs – but the IFS said raising it by £1,000 would take 600,000 workers out of NICs and cost around £3 billion a year.

