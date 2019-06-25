May calls for better homes as MPs warn house building target at risk

Theresa May is calling for new design standards for house builders to ensure future owners and tenants are not forced to live in “tiny” homes with inadequate storage space. In her latest move to secure a political legacy, the Prime Minister will hail figures showing that by the autumn, a million new homes will have been added in under five years. But she suffered an embarrassing setback as an influential Commons committee warned the Government would struggle to meet its target to deliver 300,000 new homes a year by the 2020s. The Public Accounts Committee said hitting the target would require a significant increase in the rate of house building, with the number of new homes averaging just 177,000-a-year between 2005-06 and 2017-18.

MPs have warned the Government will struggle to meet its house building target Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

However, it said the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government still did not have a clear implementation plan, while “inherent problems” in the planning system could jeopardise its chances of achieving it. The committee chair Meg Hillier said: “Government needs to get a grip and set out a clear plan if it is not to jeopardise these ambitions.” In a speech to the Chartered Institute of Housing conference in Manchester on Wednesday, Mrs May will say changes brought in by the Government had seen a rise in the numbers of new homes. However, she will warn that the drive to build more should not come at the expense of quality, with tenants and buyers currently facing a “postcode lottery” depending on where in the country they live. While some local authorities make nationally described space standards – introduced by the Government in 2015 – a condition of granting planning permission, she will say that many still do not.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.