New Israel Folau fundraising page eclipses GoFundMe total in just 24 hours

Israel Folau's second fundraising drive for legal costs has already received more donations in 24 hours than his previous campaign managed to raise before its closure on Monday.

The rugby star was sacked by Rugby Australia in May for posting anti-gay messages on social media.

Folau launched the initial fundraising drive last week, asking for $3million Australian dollars (£1.6m) to help towards the costs of his legal action against Rugby Australia.

Folau is a Christian who argues his contract termination was an unlawful act of religious discrimination.

Crowdfunding website GoFundMe shut down his first campaign, which had received more than $750,000 (£409,000), on Monday claiming it violated its terms of service.

But a second fundraising website, set up by the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL), had generated more than $760,000 (£414,000) in donations on Tuesday.