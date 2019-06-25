New US sanctions permanently close road for diplomacy, says Iran

Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine

The new US sanctions targeting Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials mean the “permanent closure” of diplomacy between Tehran and Washington, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has said. Abbas Mousavi said the “fruitless sanction on Iran’s leadership and the chief of Iranian diplomacy mean the permanent closure of the road of diplomacy with the frustrated US administration”. US president Donald Trump enacted new sanctions on Monday targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sanctions will target Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: AP

US officials also say they are planning sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. This comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over its unravelling nuclear deal and after Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone last week. Mr Trump said the supreme leader is responsible for Iran’s hostile conduct. He said the United States does not seek conflict with Iran but will continue to increase pressure on its Middle East adversary to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons and supporting militant groups. After signing the sanctions Mr Trump said "the assets of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his office will not be spared from the sanctions". He added: "These measures represent a strong and proportionate response to Iran's increasingly provocative actions. "We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran until the regime abandons its dangerous activities and aspirations including the pursuit of nuclear weapons."

Donald Trump says he does not want war with Iran. Credit: AP

It comes as US secretary of state Mike Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia in a hastily arranged visit amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran. Mr Pompeo wrote on Twitter Monday that he had met with Saudi King Salman in the city of Jiddah to discuss the heightened tensions and protecting maritime security in the Persian Gulf. Mr Pompeo, considered a hard-liner in Washington, referred to Iran as “the world’s largest state sponsor of terror” before he embarked the Middle East trip. He is also expected to meet Abu Dhabi's powerful Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, before heading to India Tuesday.

Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Arabia's with King Salman. Credit: AP