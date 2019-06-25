Policies to reduce pollution emissions have cut deaths over 40 years: study

Policies to reduce pollution emissions have improved air quality and cut deaths over the past 40 years, a study suggests. But poor air is still a public health “emergency” that is linked to significant numbers of early deaths, the experts behind the study said. Action is needed by Government, businesses and individuals to tackle air pollution, including lifestyle changes such as swapping car journeys for walking and cycling, or eating less meat to reduce emissions from agriculture. Toxic air shortens life expectancy by increasing the risk of heart and lung diseases and lung cancer, and there is growing evidence of links to dementia, brain function, type 2 diabetes and low birth weight.

Credit: PA Graphics

Estimates suggest there about 28,000 to 36,000 early deaths due to air pollution in the UK each year. Research led by the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (CEH) looked at pollutants including health-harming nitrogen oxides, fine particulate matter known as PM2.5 and sulphur dioxide over 40 years between 1970 and 2010. It used data on emissions to model the changing concentrations of the pollutants across the UK – removing the impacts of variable weather conditions to ensure the effects of policies could be seen. In the four decades of the study, a raft of national legislation such as the 1993 Clean Air Act, European directives on various pollutants, and international conventions, were implemented to control air pollution. The study found that total annual emissions of PM2.5, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide and non-methane volatile organic compounds in the UK had all reduced substantially, by between 58% and 93%, over the 40 years. Emissions of ammonia, which largely come from agriculture and lead to the formation of PM2.5, fell between 1970 and 2010 but have increased slightly in recent years. The proportion of the total number of UK deaths in a year that can be attributed to PM2.5 fell from about 12% in 1970 to 5% in 2010, while nitrogen dioxide-linked deaths fell from 5% to 3%, the study estimates.

