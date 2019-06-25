Revenge porn victims could get better protection in sexual abuse laws overhaul

Victims of revenge porn could be granted better protection as part of a possible overhaul of image-based sexual abuse laws, the Government has announced.

Moves to bring revenge porn – the sharing of non-consensual explicit images without the subject’s permission – in line with other sexual offences has been long called for by campaigners.

The offence is currently dealt with under communications legislation, meaning victims are not automatically granted anonymity in the same way victims of other sexual abuse are.

The Government said it has asked the independent legal reform watchdog the Law Commission to examine existing legislation to ensure it is keeping pace with advancements in technology.

But campaigners said they were disappointed that a lengthy review would not see a swift solution to the issues surrounding “outdated” laws.

Justice Minister Paul Maynard and Digital Secretary Jeremy Wright have intervened amid concerns it has become easier to create and distribute sexual images of people online without their permission.

The review, which the Government said “will be launched shortly”, will consider a range of digital trends such as cyber-flashing – when people receive unsolicited sexual images of someone over the phone – and “deepfake” pornography – the practice of superimposing an individual’s face on to pornographic photos or videos without consent.

The move comes two months after a specific upskirting law was introduced for England and Wales, following a high-profile campaign that complained victims were left without access to justice through existing legislation.

The Government said the review will also consider the case for granting automatic anonymity to revenge porn victims, so they cannot be named publicly, as is the case for victims of sexual offences.