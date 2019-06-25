Sexual assault accuser is ‘not my type’, says Trump

President Donald Trump has said that a New York-based advice columnist who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store in the mid-1990s is not his “type”.

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened,” Mr Trump told The Hill newspaper in an interview at the White House.

Writer E Jean Carroll has claimed that after what started as a friendly encounter with Mr Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, the real estate mogul pushed her up against a wall, unzipped his trousers and forced himself on her.

Ms Carroll said that, in a “colossal struggle”, she pushed him off and ran from the store.

Mr Trump told The Hill that Ms Carroll was “totally lying” about the accusation, which he also denied earlier.

“I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her,” he said. “She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”